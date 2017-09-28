Juan's World: A Taste of Louisiana in London

A weak cool front will move through the area tonight and Friday.more>>
A 16-year old Kenner boy will be tried as an adult in the hammer attack of a Kenner couple that left an 89-year old man dead.more>>
The stage is set at the Boisdale for a fantastic week of tailgating and they’re serving up dishes that are strictly New Orleans.more>>
People with municipal and traffic court warrants and fines will have a chance for a fresh start this weekend.more>>
Hubcap Heaven and Tire Repair and a second building were destroyed.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.more>>
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.more>>
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.more>>
Rankin County Deputies are searching for a teen who went swimming in a pond earlier this evening. The pond is located at 247 Byrd Road, south of Florence.more>>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.more>>
