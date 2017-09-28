Teen will be tried as an adult in Kenner hammer attack

A 16-year-old Kenner boy will be tried as an adult in the hammer attack of a Kenner couple that left an 89-year old man dead. A grand jury in Jefferson Parish today indicted Vincenzo Randazzo. AKA "Jake" on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The attack happened July 9, 2017. Phillip Lynch, along with his wife, Anita, were allegedly attacked by Randazzo in their Teton Street home in the Woodlake subdivision. Both were taken to the hospital, Phillip Lynch died a month later from his injuries. His wife is continuing to recover.

The teen is accused of using a hammer to beat the elderly couple inside their home. Police said he then stole their car and crashed it in Baton Rouge before being arrested.

Randazzo is being held at the Rivarde Detention Center without bond. He is set to be arraigned in court on Oct. 2, 2017.

