Cool front will bring lower humidity Friday and Saturday

A weak cool front will move through the area tonight and Friday. Initially it will bring lower humidity for Friday, but it will still be very warm with highs near 90.

Another push of slightly cooler air will arrive Friday night bringing more seasonable temperatures on Saturday.

By Sunday, easterly winds will strengthen, returning moisture and leading to a steady breeze. Weak disturbances will move along through that breeze and bring passing showers from time to time. The clouds and Gulf breeze will keep highs in the lower 80s.

More significant rain may arrive late Monday and Tuesday. Tides may begin to rise along east facing shorelines by early next week. This trend will be monitored for some possible coastal flooding around high tides.



More dry air arrives for the middle of next week bringing a return to sunshine with humidity lowering as well.

Low pressure is likely to develop in the Northwest Caribbean or Southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. This will need to be monitored as early October can be very active in these areas as far as storm development.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.