Saints place John Kuhn on injured reserve - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints place John Kuhn on injured reserve

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Saints place fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Saints place fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints have placed fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Kuhn was just resigned this week after temporarily being released for last week's game against Carolina.

Kuhn has one rush for two yards on the season. A league source told FOX 8 sports that Kuhn likely needs surgery and his season is done. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints place John Kuhn on injured reserve

    Saints place John Kuhn on injured reserve

    Saints place fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Saints place fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    The Saints have placed fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Kuhn was just resigned this week after temporarily being released for last week's game against Carolina. Kuhn has one rush for two yards on the season. A league source told FOX 8 sports that Kuhn likely needs surgery and his season is done.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    The Saints have placed fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve with a biceps injury. Kuhn was just resigned this week after temporarily being released for last week's game against Carolina. Kuhn has one rush for two yards on the season. A league source told FOX 8 sports that Kuhn likely needs surgery and his season is done.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • Juan's World: A Taste of Louisiana in London

    Juan's World: A Taste of Louisiana in London

    The stage is set at the Boisdale for a fantastic week of tailgating and they’re serving up dishes that are strictly New Orleans.

    more>>

    The stage is set at the Boisdale for a fantastic week of tailgating and they’re serving up dishes that are strictly New Orleans.

    more>>

  • Lattimore, Strief return to Saints practice

    Lattimore, Strief return to Saints practice

    Saints take the practice field in London. (FOX 8 Photo)Saints take the practice field in London. (FOX 8 Photo)

    With a new week comes an improved outlook on the Saints injury report. 

    more>>

    With a new week comes an improved outlook on the Saints injury report. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly