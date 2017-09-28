Ax-wielding ex-husband locked up without bond

New Orleans has arrived at the Beaumont Hotel in London's Mayfair District in the form of cuisine from Galatoire's.more>>
The state’s scholarship program, known as the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students or TOPS is popular on college campuses, and a new task force is exploring ways to make financially sustainable for the future as the state continues to wrestle with money problems.more>>
48-year-old Kimberly Owens lost her life early Wednesday morning when police say her ex-husband 56-year-old Mark Owens attacked her with an ax.more>>
The Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife gives animals room to roam Betty the Bongo acclimates to her new surroundings, dense woods that hug the river on the New Orleans West Bank. It marks a first-of-its-kind-partnership between the Audubon Institute and San Diego Zoo Global.more>>
Drivers can look forward to the reopening of New Orleans' Wisner Bridge September 29.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.more>>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.more>>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.more>>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.more>>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.more>>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.more>>
