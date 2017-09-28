Statewide donation drive to help Puerto Rico

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards calls for statewide donation drive to help victims of Hurricane Maria on U.S. territory of Puerto Rico (Source: FOX 8 News)

Governor John Bel Edwards wants the entire state to come together to help the victims of Hurricane Maria who are suffering on Puerto Rico.

The storm hit the U.S. territory as a category 4 on September 18, 2017.

From now until October 11, the state is collecting:

Diapers

Non-perishable formula

Baby wipes

Bottles and nipples

Feminine care products

It is important to ONLY donate the items on the list.

Every parish in the state is expected to participate. Click here to see where the collection points are in your parish.

