Statewide donation drive to help Puerto Rico

Governor John Bel Edwards wants the entire state to come together to help the victims of Hurricane Maria who are suffering on Puerto Rico.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards wants the entire state to come together to help the victims of Hurricane Maria who are suffering on Puerto Rico.more>>
Thursday, the state honored all nine members of Louisiana law enforcement who died in the line of duty last year.more>>
Thursday, the state honored all nine members of Louisiana law enforcement who died in the line of duty last year.more>>
A weak cool front will move through the area tonight and Friday.more>>
A weak cool front will move through the area tonight and Friday.more>>
A 16-year old Kenner boy will be tried as an adult in the hammer attack of a Kenner couple that left an 89-year old man dead.more>>
A 16-year old Kenner boy will be tried as an adult in the hammer attack of a Kenner couple that left an 89-year old man dead.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.more>>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.more>>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.more>>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.more>>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.more>>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.more>>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.more>>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.more>>
Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.more>>
Athens police have arrested a Huntsville woman following the death of her newborn.more>>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.more>>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.more>>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.more>>
A former Hudson ISD kindergarten teacher who had sexual intercourse with at least six high school students agreed to a plea bargain deal of 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Thursday morning.more>>