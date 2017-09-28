WATCH LIVE: Wisner Bridge set to reopen Friday

Drivers can look forward to the reopening of New Orleans' Wisner Bridge on September 29.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, City of New Orleans, Regional Planning Commission and Federal Highway Administration started a project to reconstruct the bridge in 2015.

The new bridge, which runs parallel to Bayou St. John and crosses Interstate 610, comes with features that include space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The $19.5 million project was originally set to be completed by late spring of 2017. Delays pushed crews' completion date to late September.

