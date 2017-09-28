English restaurants get a taste of the French Quarter

New Orleans has arrived at the Beaumont Hotel in London's Mayfair District in the form of cuisine from Galatoire's. The New Orleans original has found its niche in England's restaurant scene for a week in late September.

Chef Michael Sichel and his team of Rachel Eskine and Greg Kelly are more than up to the task of introducing New Orleans flavors to this international city.

"People are coming to the Beaumont to not only enjoy the atmosphere of this fantastic hotel but to also enjoy what we call Southern food," Sichel said Thursday, "It doesn’t seem like there’s much here that’s offered here in London so there's been a lot of excitement about it."

On the menu are many of the items that you’d find in the French Quarter restaurant. From the seafood and okra gumbo to crabmeat sardonic and of course, bread pudding.

"It's a tradition of New Orleans," Sichel exclaims.

On opening night they served about 350 patrons and expect to serve about 2,000 by the end of the week. Carlotta Dinella was one of the first in line.

"I was quite excited, actually. I’ve heard so much about it but I actually have a chance to eat any of it so high expectations of course.”

