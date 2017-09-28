Teen charged in fatal hammer attack will be tried as an adult

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left multiple people injured.more>>
A teenager accused of brutally beating an elderly couple with a hammer will be tried as an adult. A Jefferson Parish Grand Jury indicted 16-year-old Vincenzo Randazzo Thursday. Randazzo now faces a charge of first degree murder and attempted murder.more>>
New Orleans has arrived at the Beaumont Hotel in London's Mayfair District in the form of cuisine from Galatoire's.more>>
The state’s scholarship program, known as the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students or TOPS is popular on college campuses, and a new task force is exploring ways to make financially sustainable for the future as the state continues to wrestle with money problems.more>>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.more>>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.more>>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.more>>
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.more>>
