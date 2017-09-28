Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Week 4

If you could forecast this week's results based on last week's play, both the Saints and the Dolphins could have stayed home this week and saved themselves a combined 7,000 mile journey.

Playing against their division leaders, the Saints scored an impressive victory. Playing against the Jets, the last place team in their division and perhaps the league's worst, the Dolphins played like garbage. In fact, that was how their head coach, Adam Gase, characterized his offense after their 20-6 loss; garbage.

They certainly were offensively odiferous, playing behind a porous offensive line. Star running back Jay Ajayi averaged a yard and a half per carry. Schizophrenically inconsistent quarterback Jay Cutler averaged five yards per completion, got sacked three times and hit seven times and didn't put up a first down until the third quarter. In order to avoid a shutout loss, the Dolphins called timeout with six seconds left in the game, allowing Cutler to throw a three-yard touchdown pass on the game's final play. Whereupon kicker Cody Parkey promptly missed the extra point.

You never hear a player say his team had a bad week of practice after a losing effort as Ajayi said following such a putrid loss. The Dolphins figure to arrive in London on Friday in a bad mood.

The last thing they want is another road trip after being displaced by Hurricane Irma. Though this is technically their home game, they haven't played in their home stadium all season and won't until October 8th.

One coach has been cautioning, the other encouraging that last week means nothing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.