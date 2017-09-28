NOPD: One dead, 3 injured in Seventh Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left one person dead and three people injured.

Police reported the shooting around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Allen Street and North Rocheblave Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Richard's Food Store and Meat Market. One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The other three victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police have no suspects or a motive at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.