Teens use app to target robbery victim

Teenagers used a resale app to lure in a robbery victim, according to Kenner Police.

Investigators say the 49-year-old victim contacted someone who was using the name Cole Evans on the letgo app about an iPhone for sale for $70.00.

The letgo app allows people to post and sell things they no longer want.

The seller directed the victim to meet him at an address on Mayfield Street to purchase the phone.

But, police say when the buyer arrived he was met by two people who robbed him at gunpoint of his money, phone and a ring.

Kenner Police investigators say they were able to identify and arrest two suspects, a 16-year-old boy from Destrehan and a 15-year-old boy from Kenner.

Police say they recovered a BB gun which they suspect was used in the robbery as well as the victim's cell phone.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.