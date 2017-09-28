Rep. Steve Scalise returns to the House floor for first time following shooting

Emotions ran high, Thursday, as Representative Steve Scalise returned to the House floor-- the first time in three months.

"The chair wishes to mark the return of our dear friend and colleague from Louisiana, Mr. Steve Scalise," said Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

People across the country tuned in to watch.

"It was very emotional for a lot of people to see him walk out there," said St. Catherine of Siena Father Tim Hedrick.

It seemed as though the cheers and applause would never end as Representative Steve Scalise made his triumphant return to Congress.

"It's something very difficult to describe. You can compare it to the cheers at Tiger Stadium but I think it was a little bit louder here today than it would have been Tiger Stadium," said Representative Cameron Henry.

Political affiliation didn't matter, Thursday, as representatives from both sides of the aisle rose to their feet in support. Once his colleagues settled into their seats, Scalise addressed the House for the first time in months.

"When I was laying out on that ball field, the first thing I did once I was down and I couldn't move anymore is I just started to pray and I will tell you it gave me an unbelievable sense of calm knowing that at that point it was in God's hands," said Scalise.

Scalise took the time to single out the two Capitol police officers who returned fire that day in June, one of whom was there to see him speak.

"David you are my hero, you saved my life. Thank you so much," Scalise said.

He also made mention of his community and the support they showed him and his family when they needed it most.

"Jennifer and I've been overwhelmed with all of that outpouring and it's given us the strength to get through all of this and to get to this point today," said Scalise.

Those at his parish in Metairie, St. Catherine of Siena, say the support was second nature, especially for someone so involved in his community.

"He's the number three person in Congress. He has a lot of power, but when he's around here, you would never know. He's at the fair, hanging out with his kids or he's a judge at the crawfish cookoff," said Father Hedrick.

"Everyone has been really supportive behind his family with everything that is going on. We are so happy that he's better," said parishioner Anne Mahia.

Scalise said he was a living example that miracles really do happen and people here agree.

"He is a miracle," said Father Hedrick.

"It was God's will he came back and makes us better," said parishioner Kit Troxler.

Those close to Scalise say, after his address on the floor, his colleagues rushed to meet with him in the hallway, delaying his other appointments for the day by at least half an hour.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.