Your Weather Authority: Weak cool front moving through Friday

A weak cool front will move through the area Friday morning. Temperatures aren't expected to drop very much, but lower humidity will make the heat more bearable.

Highs will climb to near 90 Friday afternoon.

Plan for Saturday morning temperatures in the 60s on the north shore and low 70s on the south shore.

It will feel nice with the lower humidity. Highs will then rise into the upper 80s.

On Sunday, easterly winds will strengthen, returning moisture and leading to a steady breeze. Weak disturbances will move along through that breeze and bring passing showers and a few downpours through early next week. The clouds and gulf breeze will keep highs in the low to mid-80s.

More dry air arrives for the middle of next week bringing a return to sunshine with humidity lowering as well.

Low pressure is likely to develop in the northwest Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

