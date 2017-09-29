New Orleans Saints will kneel before, then stand during the national anthem

Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted Friday morning that the team would kneel together before the anthem begins, but then stand together when the anthem begins.more>>
Drivers can look forward to the reopening of New Orleans' Wisner Bridge September 29.more>>
Temperatures aren't expected to drop very much, but lower humidity will make the heat more bearable.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that has left one person dead and multiple people injured.more>>
Emotions ran high, Thursday, as Representative Steve Scalise returned to the House floor-- the first time in three months.more>>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.more>>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.more>>
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.more>>
