New Orleans Saints will kneel before, then stand during the national anthem

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Lance Washington, FOX 8 Source: Lance Washington, FOX 8
The New Orleans Saints will take a page from the Dallas Cowboys playbook during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in London, England.

Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted this morning that the team would kneel together before the anthem begins, but then stand together when the anthem begins.

The Dallas Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, handled the anthem protest in the same manner on Monday night before their game against the New York Giants.

