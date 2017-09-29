Gretna Heritage Festival kicks off Friday

Later today food, music, and dancing will fill 25 blocks of old Gretna beginning Friday afternoon.

Celebrating the 23rd Anniversary, the Gretna Heritage Festival features five stages with performances by national entertainers along with some of Louisiana's finest and favorites.

Music fans can catch Huey Lewis and the News, Kiss, and the B-52s as well as top local acts this weekend.

The food dished out from the giant food tent will be exceptional with just about every culture represented.

A large selection of arts & crafts will be available along with rides and entertainment for the kids. There will be fun and enjoyment for everyone.

A free shuttle with free parking from Oakwood Center and from Jefferson Parish Schools headquarters at 501 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey to the festival grounds is available.

