Drew Brees lays out anthem plan, Twitterstorm ensues

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Friday morning that the team would kneel before, but then stand during the national anthem before the Saints play the Miami Dolphins Sunday in London, England.

Of course, Twitter blew up right after. Fans on both sides of the issue chimed in when the news broke.

Here are a few of the social media offerings:

Drew Brees announced that he and his teammates will kneel prior to the National Anthem on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, then stand during it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2017

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

Did I say there was disrespect? No I didn't. I said it was pointless pandering that accomplishes nothing. Which is true. — theprophecy005 (@theprophecy005) September 29, 2017

New Orleans saints shame on you for wanting to kneel for what ? You don’t even know ! Boycott the saints @drewbrees — Pete higgins (@Dentaldoc55) September 29, 2017

Y'all need to stop with the political crap in football. Open your eyes the fans are burning jerseys and tickets because of this. — Tony Watts (@tdwatts86893) September 29, 2017

How about you stand with your hand over your heart as United States Code says you should. Done with the Saints. — John Sager (@johnbriansager) September 29, 2017

How about STOP no kneeling STAND with your hand over your heart and LEAVE POLITICS OUT OF FOOTBALL!! #BoycottNFL y'all just don't get it — Heather Craig (@remax_agent_FL) September 29, 2017

How about stand the entire time and quit pacifying others & joining the band wagon for the sake of political correctness? — Taylor Matcek™ (@TMatcek) September 29, 2017

