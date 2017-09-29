Former JPSO chief deputy indicted on tax charges

The former Chief Deputy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was charged Thursday with six counts of tax evasion, five counts of filing a false tax return, and one count of failing to file a tax return.

Craig A. Taffaro is accused of evading taxes, filing false returns, and exaggerating business expenses for five years between 2009 and 2013.

He is also accused of filing a false estimate of his tax liability and failing to file a return for 2014.

If convicted, Taffaro, 70, faces a possible five years in prison for each count of tax evasion and three years for each count of filing a false return, and one year for each count of failing to file a tax return.

