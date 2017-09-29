WATCH LIVE: President Trump talks about tax reform - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: President Trump talks about tax reform

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) -

President Donald Trump talks about his tax reform proposal.

Mobile viewers can watch the stream here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly