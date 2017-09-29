Landry-Walker cruises with Corione Harris at quarterback

Landry-Walker's defense of their Class 5A state championship got off to a rocky start with stiff competition and trouble creating offense but the Charging Bucs showed firepower Thursday night with Corione Harris at quarterback, beating Grace King, 73-6.

Harris is currently committed to Kansas as one of the nation's top cornerbacks but has taken over at quarterback in recent weeks and shown the ability to step up where his team needs him most. He accounted for almost 300 of LW's 500+ yards of offense, including 225 pass yards and three pass touchdowns.

Coach Emanuel Powell's team will look to get to .500 on the year next Friday against Higgins. Grace King also has an extra day of rest before they face East Jefferson.

