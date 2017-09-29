Orleans coroner identifies Seventh Ward shooting victim

Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted Friday morning that the team would kneel together before the anthem begins, but then stand together when the anthem begins.more>>
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office has released the identity of the 18-year-old man shot to death in the Seventh Ward Thursday night.more>>
Drivers can look forward to the reopening of New Orleans' Wisner Bridge September 29.more>>
Craig A. Taffaro is accused of evading taxes, filing false returns, and exaggerating business expenses for five years between 2009 and 2013.more>>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.more>>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.more>>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.more>>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.more>>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.more>>
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.more>>
