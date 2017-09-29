Orleans coroner identifies Seventh Ward shooting victim

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office has released the identity of the 18-year-old man shot to death in the Seventh Ward Thursday night.

Mylan Lassai, 18, was shot to death near the intersection of Allen Street and North Rocheblave Street.

Police were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Richard's Food Store and Meat Market.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead. The other three victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

