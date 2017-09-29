Newman stays perfect with Thursday win over Lusher

After week four's 10-point win, the closest game of the season, Newman got back to their dominant fashion with a 44-0 win over Lusher to improve to 5-0.

Quarterback Martin Butcher was nearly perfect on the night, completing 22-of-27 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. His main target on the night was fellow junior Murray Calhoun, who logged over 100 yards and a score while James Poche led the way on the ground with two touchdowns.

The Greenies are set for a week six clash against Country Day, who is 2-2 heading into Friday's game at Madison of Tallulah.

Lusher will look to rebound from just their second loss of the year when they host White Castle next Friday.

