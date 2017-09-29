New Orleanians come together to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

New Orleanians continue to come together to help those in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

At New Orleans Lakefront Airport, you'll find a shipping container full of supplies.There's everything from diapers to baby formula to food and water. Local pilots started working on disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. They call themselves Cajun Air Lift.

"Flew about 25,000 pounds of supplies to Houston for Harvey relief," said Chanse Watson with Cajun Air Lift.

Now, they want to do the same for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

"Most of us have gone through Katrina, but I think this is a whole new level. These guys got hit twice in a very short period of time," said Watson.

But Cajun Air Lift faces a major road block. They need a plane

"We're casting a big net to as many people as we can and we want to get the word out that if we can secure large enough aircraft to get to Puerto Rico from either new Orleans area or even Houston area, we can make those connections, get the aircraft loaded and send it on its way," said Watson.

Local physician Dr. Ricardo Febry is also organizing disaster relief efforts for storm victims. And the cause is especially close to his heart. He's Puerto Rican.

"When you have a disaster like what has happened to the entire island of Puerto Rico, this is a population that will have a high mortality rate," said Febry M.D.

Febry, an internal medicine specialist, knows all too well how vulnerable elderly patients in nursing homes are during a disaster. He hopes to raise enough money to evacuate 100 patients to New Orleans.

"It's a matter of life or death. The frail elderly population is very sensitive to the environment in which they're in so, you know, not having air-conditioning can result in death, not having adequate hydration can result in death, it's a very high risk population under good circumstances," said Febry.

And once it's safe to return, those patients can go back home to their families.

"Allow the family members to recuperate, allow the local institutions and infrastructure to recuperate and when everything is stable and it's safe for them to go back, bring them back home," said Febry.

For more information on how you can help Dr. Febry, click here.

For more information on how you can help Cajun Air Lift click here.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.