Police: Boy flees N.O. East home, hasn't been seen since

The NOPD Seventh District is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old juvenile reported missing from Driftwood Drive.

Elijah Sigure was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Driftwood Drive on Sept. 28 at around 3:45 p.m. He was wearing a tan-colored shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police said Elijah left the location without his parents’ permission after an argument.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact any Seventh District officer at 504-658-6070 or call 911.

