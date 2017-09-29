Police: Boy flees N.O. East home, hasn't been seen since

The NOPD Seventh District is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old juvenile reported missing from Driftwood Drive.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.
Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted Friday morning that the team would kneel together before the anthem begins, but then stand together when the anthem begins.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old man shot to death in the Seventh Ward Thursday night.
Craig A. Taffaro is accused of evading taxes, filing false returns, and exaggerating business expenses for five years between 2009 and 2013.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith's 46th birthday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.
