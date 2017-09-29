Armstead, Strief questionable Sunday for Saints vs. Dolphins

The Saints appear to be getting healthier. The team released their official injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Terron Armstead (shoulder), Zach Strief (knee), Nate Stupar (hamstring), Sterling Moore (chest) and Willie Snead (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

In Armstead's case, if he plays it would be his first game of the season after tearing his labrum in the offseason. Another encouraging sign is rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore was not listed on the final injury report indicating he will play.

