Orleans DA investigator accused of repeatedly stealing from Home Depot

An investigator with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office is under arrest after being accused of stealing repeatedly from a Harahan Home Depot store over a period of about four months, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

David Roberts was arrested after an investigation by Detective Ray Gorman. Roberts is alleged to have committed at least nine thefts or fraudulent returns to the store at 5151 Citrus Boulevard in Harahan beginning in May 2017 and continuing into September 2017. Investigators said he committed several of the offenses while wearing a gun and badge. He was also seen leaving the store after some offenses in what was later found to be his official vehicle.

The value of the thefts was approximately $3,500, and all of the offenses were captured on the store's video surveillance. He was arrested on Sept. 27 on as he was leaving his home in Metairie.

