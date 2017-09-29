Debate over national anthem kneeling trickles down to high school players

The Saints will look to stay perfect overseas on Sunday when they face the Dolphins. The teams took opposite approaches to adjusting to the time change with New Orleans arriving early Monday morning, straight from Charlotte whereas Miami went from New York back home then flew out Friday.more>>
The Saints will look to stay perfect overseas on Sunday when they face the Dolphins. The teams took opposite approaches to adjusting to the time change with New Orleans arriving early Monday morning, straight from Charlotte whereas Miami went from New York back home then flew out Friday.more>>
New Orleanians continue to come together to help those in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. At New Orleans Lakefront Airport, you'll find a shipping container full of supplies.more>>
New Orleanians continue to come together to help those in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico. At New Orleans Lakefront Airport, you'll find a shipping container full of supplies.more>>
Huge signs outside city hall make it plain. Early voting is upon us.more>>
Huge signs outside city hall make it plain. Early voting is upon us.more>>
The debate over kneeling during the national anthem gives high school students an opportunity to join the conversation.more>>
The debate over kneeling during the national anthem gives high school students an opportunity to join the conversation.more>>
An investigator with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office is under arrest after being accused of stealing repeatedly from a Harahan Home Depot store over a period of about four months, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
An investigator with the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office is under arrest after being accused of stealing repeatedly from a Harahan Home Depot store over a period of about four months, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.more>>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.more>>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."more>>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."more>>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.more>>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.more>>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.more>>