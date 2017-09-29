FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 5 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 21, Barbe 14
Adams Christian, Miss. 20, Silliman 0
Archbishop Hannan 35, St. Michael 21
Ascension Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 0
Avoyelles 48, Northside 22
Basile 30, Merryville 14
Bastrop 46, Holy Savior Menard 6
Breaux Bridge 35, Natchitoches Central 0
Cedar Creek 63, Tensas 6
Central 57, Belaire 12
Delhi Charter 63, D'Arbonne Woods 19
East Ascension 21, St. Charles Catholic 2
Ecole Classique 42, Ridgewood 8
Elton 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Evangel Christian Academy 31, Haughton 3
Homer 58, Ringgold 14
Iota 54, Mamou 12
Jonesboro-Hodge 19, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Karr 34, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20
Lake Arthur 28, East Beauregard 24
Logansport 49, Montgomery 8
Loreauville 20, Franklin 0
Mandeville 28, Ponchatoula 18
Mangham 20, Beekman 6
New Iberia Catholic 57, Jeanerette 8
North Vermilion 42, South Beauregard 2
North Webster 30, Southwood 22
Northshore 14, Fontainebleau 0
Riverdale 14, McMain 6
Ruston 32, West Ouachita 21
South Lafourche 34, Vandebilt Catholic 14
St. Mary's 42, LaSalle 12
Thomas Jefferson 33, Ben Franklin 14
Union Parish 34, Franklin Parish 8
University (Lab) 26, Zachary 7
Vermilion Catholic 49, Centerville 6
West St. Mary 48, Delcambre 0
Woodlawn (BR) 31, St. Martinville 21
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
