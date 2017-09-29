FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 5 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Acadiana 21, Barbe 14

Adams Christian, Miss. 20, Silliman 0

Archbishop Hannan 35, St. Michael 21

Ascension Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 0

Avoyelles 48, Northside 22

Basile 30, Merryville 14

Bastrop 46, Holy Savior Menard 6

Breaux Bridge 35, Natchitoches Central 0

Cedar Creek 63, Tensas 6

Central 57, Belaire 12

Delhi Charter 63, D'Arbonne Woods 19

East Ascension 21, St. Charles Catholic 2

Ecole Classique 42, Ridgewood 8

Elton 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 6

Evangel Christian Academy 31, Haughton 3

Homer 58, Ringgold 14

Iota 54, Mamou 12

Jonesboro-Hodge 19, Lincoln Preparatory School 0

Karr 34, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20

Lake Arthur 28, East Beauregard 24

Logansport 49, Montgomery 8

Loreauville 20, Franklin 0

Mandeville 28, Ponchatoula 18

Mangham 20, Beekman 6

New Iberia Catholic 57, Jeanerette 8

North Vermilion 42, South Beauregard 2

North Webster 30, Southwood 22

Northshore 14, Fontainebleau 0

Riverdale 14, McMain 6

Ruston 32, West Ouachita 21

South Lafourche 34, Vandebilt Catholic 14

St. Mary's 42, LaSalle 12

Thomas Jefferson 33, Ben Franklin 14

Union Parish 34, Franklin Parish 8

University (Lab) 26, Zachary 7

Vermilion Catholic 49, Centerville 6

West St. Mary 48, Delcambre 0

Woodlawn (BR) 31, St. Martinville 21

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

