Local bars aim to lure customers for early-morning Saints game

Saints fans may want to set their alarms this weekend. The team is playing in London on Sunday, with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff. That being said, there are plenty of places opening early to help the Who Dat Nation wake up for the game.

"Anytime we can throw a party and have something centered around our Saints, we're in for it," said Manning's manager Ryan Haro.

It's the mantra of many local watering holes this weekend as the Saints gear up to take on the Dolphins across the pond.

The six-hour time difference means these two familiar teams will play at a very unusual hour, but it won't stop local bars from making the most of the early morning game. In fact, some are going all out to ensure Who Dat fans feel the love.

"My black and golds," said 45 Tchoup co-owner Debbie Shatz as she holds up a set of leopard print, satin pajamas. "This is what I'll be wearing on Sunday."

At Shatz's place, customers are encouraged to wear their pajamas Sunday morning.

"Many of our regulars can't get dressed that early, so they're just going to roll out of bed and show up," Shatz explained. "So, to take the pressure off, we thought, why not just have a pajama party."

At Manning's, bartenders are brewing something special to pay homage to the team's host city.



"From the motherland, we have what they call a Lynchburg honey tea so, some nice Jack Daniel's our bartenders get to infuse into a nice, hot tea," said Haro.

For other bar managers, the early morning routine is nothing new.

"We'll have been open two-and-a-half, almost three hours by the time that game even kicks off," said Finn McCool's Chad Williams.

Williams' staff is used to early hours, thanks to the pub's dedicated soccer watchers. Yet, Williams says there will be Saints specials, too.

"Chicken and waffle sandwiches with hot sauce on the side and cane syrup," he said.

Bottom line: "Roll out of bed, hair a mess, no make-up, nobody cares. We're all just going to be watching the TV," said Shatz.

Other bars open early, Sunday, include Walk-On's, Lucy's and Bobby Herbert's.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.