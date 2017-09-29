West Nile detected in mosquitoes in Orleans Parish

Saints fans may want to set their alarms this weekend. The team is playing in London on Sunday, with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff. That being said, there are plenty of places opening early to help the Who Dat Nation wake up for the game.more>>
The debate over kneeling during the national anthem gives high school students an opportunity to join the conversation.more>>
The Louisiana Department of Education on Thursday revoked the license of an early learning center in Jefferson Parish and terminated its public funding after it said a toddler wandered away from the facility.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.more>>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.more>>
