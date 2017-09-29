West Nile detected in mosquitoes in Orleans Parish

The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTCB) is reporting the detection of West Nile virus in additional mosquito collections in Orleans Parish, but no locally-transmitted human cases of WNV or Zika virus have been reported in New Orleans.

Residents should continue to remain vigilant by reducing standing water and taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites. WNV cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes, and can be transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. While the majority of WNV infections are asymptomatic, the virus can cause serious symptoms, especially for those over 65 years old or those who have compromised immune systems.

This week, the Mosquito and Termite Control Board and the New Orleans Health Department will continue to take proactive measures to protect residents, including applying insecticides by airplane and truck targeting Culex quinquefasciatus the “Southern house mosquito,” which carries WNV, applying larvicide to standing water, reducing breeding sources and educating residents through community outreach efforts.

The NOMTCB urges residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites through using EPA approved repellents, reducing the number of mosquitoes by emptying water filled containers, mosquito-proofing their homes by maintaining screens on windows and doors and limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Given the large amount of rain this season, it is imperative for residents to remain vigilant in removing standing water by emptying containers and changing water at least weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, sugar kettles, pools and ponds. The life cycle of mosquitoes can be completed within a 7-day period, making it important to evaluate yards on a weekly basis. Remove trash and clutter, including discarded tires, buckets, tarps and any other items that could collect water. Make sure swimming pools and fountains are operational and circulating.

SAFETY TIPS

Protecting Yourself

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

If outside for long periods of time, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

For additional information regarding West Nile virus, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

Protecting Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home, where mosquitoes breed.

Remove trash and clutter, dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each we to remove the eggs that have been deposited.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.

Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools and by calling 311.

Tires are easily filled with water by rain and collect leaf litter, providing an ideal breeding site for mosquito larvae. Eliminating tires dumps will eliminate mosquito habitats.

Residents can place up to four tires weekly, stacked curbside along with their household trash.

Tires in front of abandoned lots will not be collected; they must be moved in front of a residence with curbside collection.

Residents can also bring up to four tires to the City’s Recycling Drop-off Center on the second Saturday of each month which is located at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Report mosquito issues

Residents are encouraged to contact NOMTCB with any other questions or concerns regarding mosquitoes at (504) 658-2400 or email mosquitocontrol@nola.gov.

For additional information regarding Zika, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website: http://www.cdc.gov/zika/.

