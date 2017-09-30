John Curtis wins Shrine clash over Easton

Two of the top four teams in FOX 8's Big 8 Poll clashed Friday night at The Shrine on Airline Drive and ultimately, John Curtis got past Warren Easton, 27-21. The game was tied at 6 and 13 before the Patriots eventually built a 27-13 lead that would hold off the Eagles for good.

John Curtis' Catholic League schedule begins next Friday against Jesuit, a team that Easton beat handily to open the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles will take on Belle Chasse.

