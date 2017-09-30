De La Salle continues dominant start to season

De La Salle continues to tear through any and all challengers to start the 2017 campaign, improving to 5-0 with a 42-21 dismantling of Riverside.

The Cavaliers' week five win was led by running back Alex Collins' three touchdowns.

DLS will settle into district play next Friday against Haynes while Riverside will look to work back toward .500 against South Plaquemines.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

