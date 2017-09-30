Covington stays perfect despite pesky Slidell first half

Covington got a scare Friday night when they led just 15-10 at the half over Slidell but the Lions turned their game up in the second half to score another 15 and hold the Tigers scoreless.

CHS Running back Devin Brumfield continued to bounce off defenders in the first half and in the second half, quarterback Joshua Alfaro found Elgin Bell twice for touchdowns.

The Lions are back in action next Friday against St. Paul's while Slidell looks to get back on track against Ponchatoula.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

