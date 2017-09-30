John Ehret wins thriller over Chalmette, 41-39

The joy of Chalmette's three-game win streak was brought to an abrupt halt as John Ehret beat the Owls at home, 41-39, to move both teams to 3-2 on the season.

The Owls had a chance to tie the game with less than a minute left but their two-point conversion was intercepted and the onside kick failed to seal Ehret's victory.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.