Holy Cross wins rivalry game over Jesuit

Holy Cross jumped out to a 31-0 lead over Jesuit and never looked back en route to their 40th win in the school's fabled rivalry that has now been played 99 times.

Both have tough tests on the horizon in the Catholic League as the Tigers take on Rummel next Friday and the Jays face John Curtis.

