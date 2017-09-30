Holy Cross wins rivalry game over Jesuit - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Holy Cross wins rivalry game over Jesuit

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Tammie Mills, FOX 8 Source: Tammie Mills, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

Holy Cross jumped out to a 31-0 lead over Jesuit and never looked back en route to their 40th win in the school's fabled rivalry that has now been played 99 times.

Both have tough tests on the horizon in the Catholic League as the Tigers take on Rummel next Friday and the Jays face John Curtis.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • John Curtis wins Shrine clash over Easton

    John Curtis wins Shrine clash over Easton

    Source: Tammie Mills, FOX 8Source: Tammie Mills, FOX 8

    Two of the top four teams in FOX 8's Big 8 Poll clashed Friday night at The Shrine on Airline Drive and ultimately, John Curtis got past Warren Easton, 27-21. The game was tied at 6 and 13 before the Patriots eventually built a 27-13 lead that would hold off the Eagles for good. John Curtis' Catholic League schedule begins next Friday against Jesuit, a team that Easton beat handily to open the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles will take on Belle Chasse. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlig...

    more>>

    Two of the top four teams in FOX 8's Big 8 Poll clashed Friday night at The Shrine on Airline Drive and ultimately, John Curtis got past Warren Easton, 27-21. The game was tied at 6 and 13 before the Patriots eventually built a 27-13 lead that would hold off the Eagles for good. John Curtis' Catholic League schedule begins next Friday against Jesuit, a team that Easton beat handily to open the season. Meanwhile, the Eagles will take on Belle Chasse. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlig...

    more>>

  • De La Salle continues dominant start to season

    De La Salle continues dominant start to season

    Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8
    De La Salle continues to tear through any and all challengers to start the 2017 campaign, improving to 5-0 with a 42-21 dismantling of Riverside. The Cavaliers' week five win was led by running back Alex Collins' three touchdowns. DLS will settle into district play next Friday against Haynes while Riverside will look to work back toward .500 against South Plaquemines. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright ...more>>
    De La Salle continues to tear through any and all challengers to start the 2017 campaign, improving to 5-0 with a 42-21 dismantling of Riverside. The Cavaliers' week five win was led by running back Alex Collins' three touchdowns. DLS will settle into district play next Friday against Haynes while Riverside will look to work back toward .500 against South Plaquemines. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright ...more>>

  • Covington stays perfect despite pesky Slidell first half

    Covington stays perfect despite pesky Slidell first half

    Source: Lance Washington, FOX 8Source: Lance Washington, FOX 8
    Covington got a scare Friday night when they led just 15-10 at the half over Slidell but the Lions turned their game up in the second half to score another 15 and hold the Tigers scoreless. CHS Running back Devin Brumfield continued to bounce off defenders in the first half and in the second half, quarterback Joshua Alfaro found Elgin Bell twice for touchdowns. The Lions are back in action next Friday against St. Paul's while Slidell looks to get back on track against Ponchatoula. ...more>>
    Covington got a scare Friday night when they led just 15-10 at the half over Slidell but the Lions turned their game up in the second half to score another 15 and hold the Tigers scoreless. CHS Running back Devin Brumfield continued to bounce off defenders in the first half and in the second half, quarterback Joshua Alfaro found Elgin Bell twice for touchdowns. The Lions are back in action next Friday against St. Paul's while Slidell looks to get back on track against Ponchatoula. ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly