NOPD: Pedi-Cab driver robbed at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a Pedi-Cab driver Friday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Kerlerec.

According to the victim, he picked up a black male for a fare. When they arrived at the location, the suspect jumped out of the Pedi-Cab, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled with the victim’s wallet.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

