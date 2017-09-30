NOPD: Pedi-Cab driver robbed at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a Pedi-Cab driver Friday night.more>>
Saints fans may want to set their alarms this weekend. The team is playing in London on Sunday, with an 8:30 a.m. kickoff. That being said, there are plenty of places opening early to help the Who Dat Nation wake up for the game.more>>
The debate over kneeling during the national anthem gives high school students an opportunity to join the conversation.more>>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.more>>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.more>>
