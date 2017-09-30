Weekend closures on Causeway bridge may cause some delays

New Orleans Police are searching for a suspect after a man was beaten and robbed while working in his garage Friday night.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left two males injured.more>>
Drivers planning to travel on the Causeway this weekend should prepare for delays.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of a Pedi-Cab driver Friday night.more>>
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.more>>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.more>>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
