Weekend closures on Causeway bridge may cause some delays

Drivers planning to travel on the Causeway this weekend should prepare for delays.

According to Carlton Dufrechou of the Causeway Commission, crews will work on the Northbound and Southbound lanes of the Causeway Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the right lanes of the northbound and southbound Causeway spans will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. between the crossovers two and three.

On Sunday, between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. the left lanes and of the northbound and southbound Causeway spans will be closed between crossovers two and three.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when approaching the work area.

