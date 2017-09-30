Man and teenager wounded in Central City shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left two males injured.

The shooting happened Friday, just around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Simon Bolivar and Rev. John Raphael Way.

According to police, they arrived at the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a graze wound and a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital where they are both listed in stable condition.

