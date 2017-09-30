NOPD: Man beaten and robbed while working in garage

New Orleans Police are searching for a suspect after a man was beaten and robbed while working in his garage Friday night.

The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tricou Street in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The victim told police that he was working on a vehicle in his garage when he was approached by an unknown man from behind. The suspect then asked the victim for money and struck him in the face. After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect picked up a blunt force object and struck the victim several times. After, the suspect went into the victim’s pockets and took between $400 and $500 and fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

