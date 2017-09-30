Nicondra: Sunny and dry Saturday but rain quickly moves back in

Enjoy the drier and more pleasant weather because it's not sticking around long. The weak cool front that moved south helped dry things out a bit, but the benefits are very short lived.more>>
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. tweeted out a picture of he and his wife back home in Jefferson Parish Saturday afternoon for the first time since he was shot during a baseball practice in June.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left two males injured.more>>
New Orleans Police are searching for a suspect after a man was beaten and robbed while working in his garage Friday night.more>>
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L investigated two separate fatal crashes on the Northshore Friday night where a pedestrian and a 19-year-old were killed.more>>
Trump has repeatedly responded to questions about Puerto Rico by saying it is an island. He is scheduled to visit Tuesday.more>>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.more>>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?more>>
