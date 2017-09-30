Nicondra: Sunny and dry Saturday but rain quickly moves back in

Enjoy the drier and more pleasant weather because it's not sticking around long. The weak cool front that moved south helped dry things out a bit, but the benefits are very short lived. A very modest drop in temperatures was complimented by lower humidity making the heat more bearable. Saturday morning lows only managed to get down into the mid-60s north with temperatures still in the low 70s on the south shore. The low 90s and upper 80s still had a nice feel through the afternoon with the lower humidity as dew points were a tad lower.

Sunday an easterly wind will strengthen and return moisture quickly eliminates the brief effect from the front. Several disturbances currently bringing rain to Florida will move into the area bringing passing showers and a few heavy downpours. Monday through Monday night should be the wettest of the period. The clouds and Gulf breeze will keep highs in the low to mid-80s right around our long-term average.

Tides may begin to rise along east facing shorelines as well with the persist ant east wind. Expect a coastal flood advisory as locations outside of hurricane protection levees will likely see tides a foot or two above the astronomical high tide.

The ridge moves back in for the middle of the week getting rid of the rain and allowing a return to sunshine with humidity lowering as well.

Low pressure is likely to develop in the Northwest Caribbean or Southern Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. This will need to be monitored as early October can be very active in these areas as far as storm development, but it is less likely to see major hurricanes and the environment is not conducive at this time.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.