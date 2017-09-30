Congressman Steve Scalise tweets from LSU game

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who recently returned home to Louisiana, attended the LSU vs. Troy football game Saturday night.

Congressman Scalise tweeted out a photo from Tiger Stadium saying he was glad to be back on campus and he was proud to stand during the National Anthem.

Proud to stand for our national anthem & excited to watch @LSUfootball in Baton Rouge tonight! It's great to be back! pic.twitter.com/MruJ0KWyGV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2017

