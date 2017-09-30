Congressman Steve Scalise tweets from LSU game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Congressman Steve Scalise tweets from LSU game

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Rep. Steve Scalise/Twitter Source: Rep. Steve Scalise/Twitter
(WVUE) -

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who recently returned home to Louisiana, attended the LSU vs. Troy football game Saturday night. 

Congressman Scalise tweeted out a photo from Tiger Stadium saying he was glad to be back on campus and he was proud to stand during the National Anthem. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly