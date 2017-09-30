Jefferson Parish firefighters pull woman in her 90's from burning home

Jefferson Parish firefighters rescued a woman in her 90's from a burning house. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Pier Friday at 8:23 p.m.

According to a Jefferson Fire spokesperson, firefighters arrived on scene and spotted the woman standing in the doorway at the back of the house. After firefighters pulled the woman from the house, EMT's transported her to Ochsner Main to receive treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

According to the spokesperson, the woman's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 8:39. Investigators say that the one-alarm fire is being classified as an accidental/electric fire.

