Locals continue gathering supplies for Puerto Rico as federal response questioned

Eleven days after Hurricane Maria pounded Puerto Rico, no power and limited access to essential services describe the situation for millions of Americans there. Questions about the federal response are now at the center of a political battle between President Trump and local officials.more>>
Eleven days after Hurricane Maria pounded Puerto Rico, no power and limited access to essential services describe the situation for millions of Americans there. Questions about the federal response are now at the center of a political battle between President Trump and local officials.more>>
Jefferson Parish firefighters rescued a woman in her 90's from a burning house.more>>
Jefferson Parish firefighters rescued a woman in her 90's from a burning house.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who recently returned home to Louisiana, attended the LSU vs. Troy football game Saturday night.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who recently returned home to Louisiana, attended the LSU vs. Troy football game Saturday night.more>>
Enjoy the drier and more pleasant weather because it's not sticking around long. The weak cool front that moved south helped dry things out a bit, but the benefits are very short lived.more>>
Enjoy the drier and more pleasant weather because it's not sticking around long. The weak cool front that moved south helped dry things out a bit, but the benefits are very short lived.more>>
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. tweeted out a picture of he and his wife back home in Jefferson Parish Saturday afternoon for the first time since he was shot during a baseball practice in June.more>>
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. tweeted out a picture of he and his wife back home in Jefferson Parish Saturday afternoon for the first time since he was shot during a baseball practice in June.more>>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?more>>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?more>>