Willie Snead inactive for Saints-Dolphins game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Willie Snead inactive for Saints-Dolphins game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Willie Snead will not play today against the Dolphins. Source: Nola.com Willie Snead will not play today against the Dolphins. Source: Nola.com
LONDON (WVUE) -

Saints wide receiver is inactive for the Saints matchup with the Dolphins in London today.

Snead was suspended the first three games of the regular season after a DUI charge. Snead worked out on the side Wednesday and Thursday at practice, and joined the team Friday for drills.

Other players inactive for the game today: Quarteback Taysom Hill, linebacker Ben Heeney, cornerback Sterling Moore, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Kendall Langford and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

