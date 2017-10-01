Willie Snead inactive for Saints-Dolphins game

Willie Snead will not play today against the Dolphins. Source: Nola.com

Saints wide receiver is inactive for the Saints matchup with the Dolphins in London today.

Snead was suspended the first three games of the regular season after a DUI charge. Snead worked out on the side Wednesday and Thursday at practice, and joined the team Friday for drills.

Other players inactive for the game today: Quarteback Taysom Hill, linebacker Ben Heeney, cornerback Sterling Moore, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Kendall Langford and Al-Quadin Muhammad.



