Saints display unity together in London before kickoff vs Dolphins

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
A week after 14 members of the Saints made an impromptu display in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments that kneeling players should be fired or suspended, the entire team came together in London before the national anthem to make their statement.

Moments before the anthem began, the team locked arms and knelt before standing back up for the singing of the anthem by Darius Rucker.

Members of the Saints talked during the week about being more unified and distributed their plan Friday via social media:

