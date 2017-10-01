Saints display unity together in London before kickoff vs Dolphins

A week after 14 members of the Saints made an impromptu display in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments that kneeling players should be fired or suspended, the entire team came together in London before the national anthem to make their statement.

Moments before the anthem began, the team locked arms and knelt before standing back up for the singing of the anthem by Darius Rucker.

All of the Saints were kneeling before the national anthem. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) October 1, 2017

Members of the Saints talked during the week about being more unified and distributed their plan Friday via social media:

As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem. — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 29, 2017

As a way to eliminate any perception of disrespect We as a Team will be United #Saints https://t.co/pd2KqO5XbL — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 29, 2017

