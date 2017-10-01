Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Iberville neighborhood

New Orleans Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Iberville neighborhood that left two people injured.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of St. Louis Street.

According to police, a white vehicle drove past a man and opened fire on him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say a woman driving in the area at the time of the shooting received a minor graze wound after a bullet went through her window. She refused to be transported to a hospital by EMS.

The shooting remains under investigation.

