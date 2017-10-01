LIVE BLOG: Saints holding onto shutout against Dolphins in Londo - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LIVE BLOG: Saints holding onto shutout against Dolphins in London

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
The Saints battle the Dolphins before the Black and Gold's bye week in London. (FOX 8) The Saints battle the Dolphins before the Black and Gold's bye week in London. (FOX 8)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints look to even their record against the Miami Dolphins in a game over the pond at Wembley Stadium in London.

Mobile user? If you are having trouble seeing the live blog, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints remain undefeated in London, beating the Dolphins 20-0

    Saints remain undefeated in London, beating the Dolphins 20-0

    Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 4-yard touchdown reception. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 4-yard touchdown reception. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Gloom and doom followed the Saints after an 0-2 start to the 2017 campaign. After today's 20-0 triumph over the Dolphins in London, the Black and Gold are breathing easier with a .500 record (2-2) going into the bye week. 

    more>>

    Gloom and doom followed the Saints after an 0-2 start to the 2017 campaign. After today's 20-0 triumph over the Dolphins in London, the Black and Gold are breathing easier with a .500 record (2-2) going into the bye week. 

    more>>

  • LSU loses heartbreaking homecoming game to Troy, 24-21

    LSU loses heartbreaking homecoming game to Troy, 24-21

    A late LSU comeback fell short on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, as Troy scored 14 points off four LSU turnovers to hand the Tigers a 24-21 defeat.

    more>>

    A late LSU comeback fell short on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, as Troy scored 14 points off four LSU turnovers to hand the Tigers a 24-21 defeat.

    more>>

  • Saints display unity together in London before kickoff vs Dolphins

    Saints display unity together in London before kickoff vs Dolphins

    FOX 8 photoFOX 8 photo

    A week after 14 members of the Saints made an impromptu display in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments that kneeling players should be fired or suspended, the entire team came together in London before the national anthem to make their statement. 

    more>>

    A week after 14 members of the Saints made an impromptu display in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments that kneeling players should be fired or suspended, the entire team came together in London before the national anthem to make their statement. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly