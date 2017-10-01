Saints remain undefeated in London, beating the Dolphins 20-0 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints remain undefeated in London, beating the Dolphins 20-0

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 4-yard touchdown reception. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 4-yard touchdown reception. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
LONDON (WVUE) -

Gloom and doom followed the Saints after an 0-2 start to the 2017 campaign. After today's 20-0 triumph over the Dolphins in London, the Black and Gold are breathing easier with a .500 record (2-2) going into the bye week.

Drew Brees went 29-of-41 passing for 268 yards, and two touchdowns. Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 4-yard score, the first touchdown of the contest, giving the Saints a 10-0 lead. 

With under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Brees hit Alvin Kamara on 12-yard shovel pass, upping the Saints lead to 20-0.

The Saints remain undefeated in London (2-0), beating the Chargers in 2008.

The Saints defense terrorized Cam Newton last Sunday, forcing the Panther quarterback into three interceptions. Today at Wembley Stadium, the thievery continued for the Black and Gold.

Quarterback Jay Cutler and the Dolphins appeared primed for an opening score, marching down the field at will, until they got inside the Saints 10. Ken Crawley read Cutler on a fade route in the end zone, picking off the pass, wrecking the 'Fins drive.

The Black and Gold defense sacked Cutler three times on the afternoon.

Wil Lutz supplied the Saints other points nailing a 42, and 45-yard field goal.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

