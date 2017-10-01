Denham Springs man dies in hit and run crash, driver arrested

Louisiana State Police say a driver is dead and a woman was arrested following a fatal hit and run crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 12 near the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany Parish line.

According to investigators, 59-year-old Albert J. Watson was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on I-12 when he was hit from behind by a 1998 Toyota Avalon driven by 52-year-old Deana Marie Collier of Sandersville, Mississippi. The impact caused Watson’s vehicle to exit the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and overturn.

Watson, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries in the crash and was transported to North Oaks Health Systems where he later died.

After the crash, deputies say Collier drove approximately a quarter mile from the crash scene, turned off her headlights and called her son. She allegedly made no attempts to call for help or render aid to Watson. When deputies found Collier, she was allegedly still on the phone with her son.

Deputies at the scene say Collier performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Collier was transported to North Oaks Health Systems where she was treated for minor injuries.

After her release from the hospital, she was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where she has been charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

Toxicology tests were taken from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

