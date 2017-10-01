After Further Review: 2-2 vs. 1-3 show much more than one game for Saints

2-2 is certainly not a record to throw a parade over. But it sure beats the alternative if the Saints hadn’t gotten the job done in London against the Dolphins.more>>
After falling 24-21 to Troy, LSU finds itself out of the top 25 in both major polls. The Trojans received one vote in each poll after their win over the Tigers, which were previously ranked No. 25.more>>
Louisiana State Police say a driver is dead and a woman was arrested following a fatal hit and run crash in Tangipahoa Parish.more>>
Gloom and doom followed the Saints after an 0-2 start to the 2017 campaign. After today's 20-0 triumph over the Dolphins in London, the Black and Gold are breathing easier with a .500 record (2-2) going into the bye week.more>>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.more>>
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.more>>
One man is dead and four others are recovering following a head-on collision in Odessa. The accident happened in the 3500 block of S. Highway 385, just before 2 a.m. this morning.more>>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.more>>
